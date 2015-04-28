TCR BBQ Cook-off

Come be part of the BBQ Cook-off at the 85th Texas Cowboy Reunion in Stamford - Come win some money and bragging rights too.

The cook-off will be held July 3-4, 2015. Entry forms and payment are due no later than 8 p.m. on July 3rd.

Pay Back will go to top 4 places in all 3 meats and beans. Set up is Friday July 3rd after 1 p.m.

Cooks meeting will be at 9 a.m. on July 4th at the Guest Cabin.

Entry fees are as follows: New Jackpot Friday night “Anything but BBQ” $10 jackpot; Dessert $5; Beans $10 (Beans and Dessert are 100% pay back); Chicken $20; Ribs $20; Brisket $20; or all three meats $50.

Please contact Casey Cooper-Woodard for more info at 325-669-9464.

