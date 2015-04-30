Cinco de Mayo Saturday, May 2nd

Sponsored by Stamford Chamber of Commerce

The 7th Annual Cinco de Mayo celebration will be held Saturday, May 2, 2015, in downtown Stamford. After successful events the past few years, plans have been made for a bigger celebration this year. The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are working in preparation for the big event.

Arrangements have been made to have a D.J. all day for music, announcements and entertainment on the square. There will be piñatas for the kids, and many other activities. More than 25 vendors have already reserved space for food booths, handicrafts, and more. For booth information please call the Chamber at 325-773-2411.

Lots of excitement will be happening all throughout the day.

A drawing for a Play Station and a Burner Grill will be held at 5 P.M.

If you want to enjoy a great day of entertainment and excitement then come early and plan to enjoy the activities on the square in Stamford on Saturday, May 2, 2015.