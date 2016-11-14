City launches CodeRED system

November 14, 2016
By Cheyenne Bereuter
The City of Stamford has an emergency notification system called CodeRED, which will alert each resident by phone or e-mail in the event of an emergency.
The ultra high-speed telephone communication service allows the City to telephone all or targeted areas in case of an emergency, such as boil water notice, missing persons, water or power outages, or other emergencies where rapid and accurate notification is essential for public safety.
The system is capable of dialing a high volume of phones per hour and delivering a recorded message to a person or an answering machine. The system is ideal for residents who may not be watching television or listening to the radio when an emergency message is issued. The system also can call cell phones and send e-mails.
Since some Stamford residents may have changed their phone numbers or gone strictly to cell phones, the City wants to make sure that everyone is in the database and will be contacted in the case of an emergency.
That is why City officials urge residents to take a few minutes and sign up for the service online on the Stamford Star's website at
www.thestamfordstar.com.
There is a
CodeRED
button that will take you to the sign up page. The short online form asks for information about your address, alternate phone numbers, e-mail addresses and cell phone numbers - unlisted numbers, mobile numbers, TDD/TTY requirements can all be entered.
There is also a mobile alert app that you can download on your smart phone once you are enrolled.
Although residents can opt not to receive emergency notifications, City officials recommend that everyone participate. Those who previously have signed up and haven't made changes to their contact information don't need to sign up again.
The City plans to hold an event to help residents enroll in CodeRED. We will let you know when the details have been finalized.