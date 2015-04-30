Big Changes Coming at Big Country Family Dental in Haskell

April 30, 2015
Exciting changes are coming at Big Country Family Dental! Dr. Shane Schmidt has been accepted into pediatric residency in Ohio. Dr. Shane has been with Big Country since 2011 and has always had a passion for children’s dentistry. In an effort to bring specialized pediatric care to this area, he will move his family to Ohio this June & begin his two year residency.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for me and for my patients,” said Dr. Shane. “I am excited to receive more knowledge in pediatric dentistry and bring it back to my patients in the Big Country.”
Dr. Jason Mahoney joined BCFD in 2013 after practicing dentistry in Colorado for three years. Dr. Shane and Dr. Mahoney forged a lifelong friendship while attending Case Western Reserve University, School of Dental Medicine. Both Dr. Shane and Dr. Mahoney graduated dental school in 2010.
“We are very excited for Dr. Shane as he moves forward with his education to specialize in Pediatric Dentistry. I have known Dr. Shane since 2006 and have always appreciated his love and desire to treat all people, especially children,” said Dr. Mahoney.
Dr. Mahoney will continue seeing patients of all ages at BCFD and Dr. Cliff Ray will be returning to also see patients. Both Dr. Mahoney and Dr. Ray accept Texas Medicaid and CHIP and the office will continue to offer the same services, including children’s hospital dentistry at Stamford Memorial Hospital.
“We are excited about the future of the practice and I am looking forward to seeing patients in the office again with Dr. Mahoney while Dr. Shane is away,” said Dr. Ray.
Give the staff at Big Country Family Dental a call today at 940-864-3485 to schedule your next appointment. They are conveniently located at 601 S. 1
st
St. in Haskell.