Stamford Residence and Rehabilitation Center Welcomes New Administrator



By Cheyenne Bereuter

Last week, Stamford Residence and Rehabilitation Center welcomed a new administrator, Doug Streckert. He replaces Susan Hodges, who recently retired. He has been busy settling in and getting to know the residents and employees at the facility.

Streckert works for Senior Care Management, which operates the facility. He has worked in Fort Stockton, and served as an interim administrator in Granbury and most recently in Nacogdoches.

Streckert is the full-time administrator of Stamford Residence and Rehabilitation Center and looks forward to getting involved in the Stamford community. His main focus is on quality care for the residents. He says they have good employees and good department heads that are focused on the needs of their residents.

Originally from Brownwood, he has been working in hospitals since 1973. He received his Master's in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.

Then in 1995, after his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Streckert made the transition into nursing care. He is excited about the new Secure / Dementia Unit at Stamford Residence and Rehabilitation Center and said that it should be completed by mid-August. He plans on having a ribbon cutting to announce its grand opening.

"We are all so excited to have Doug. He has such a positive attitude and great ideas to improve our care facility," said Jayme Brattain, Activity Director at Stamford Residence and Rehabilitation Center. "He is very involved with all our residents and staff and we are very happy to have him as part of our team."



An interesting Stamford connection that Streckert has is that he played football under Gordon Wood. Coach Wood's first season at Stamford High School was in 1951. In 1955 & 1956, he coached back-to-back state championship wins. Coach Wood then coached in Victoria for a short time, before finding his last head coaching position at Brownwood High School in 1960.

Streckert played for Brownwood under Coach Wood in the 1967 state championship team!

He then got a scholarship to Southern Methodist University (SMU), where he did his undergraduate work. While at SMU, he played football in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. That's where the Dallas Cowboys played at the same time because Texas Stadium was not even built until 1971!



Let's all welcome Doug Streckert to the Stamford community! He's gonna need a Bulldog T-shirt!

