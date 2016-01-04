Great Scholarship Opportunities Available Through Big Country Electric Cooperative!

GOVERNMENT-IN-ACTION YOUTH TOUR
– You’re a Texas high school student. You’re smart; you have big dreams. Maybe you’ve never been out of the state, and maybe you’ve never flown on a plane, but you want to travel—experience a big city, visit historic landmarks and meet people, and not just fellow high schoolers but influential public figures, like U.S. representatives. If that describes you, then you’re a candidate to apply for a slot on the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, sponsored by Big Country Electric Cooperative (BCEC) and organized by Texas Electric Cooperatives.
Open to all area Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors, Youth Tour is an action-packed trip to the U.S. capitol with about 125 of your peers and chaperones from across Texas. You’ll visit the Washington National Cathedral, Arlington National Cemetery, Mount Vernon, Smithsonian Institution, memorials and more. Activities include learning about rural electrification, seeing a performance at the Kennedy Center, going on a boat cruise with dinner and dancing, and meeting elected officials. You could be part of this legacy shared by the more than 3,800 past Texas Youth Tour students who have participated since 1965.
To enter, contestants must submit a 2-4 page essay on the topic “How would your life change if electricity no longer existed?” by 5:30 pm January 28, 2016. Six finalists will be selected from the submitted essays. Finalists will deliver their essay as a presentation Monday, February 15, 2016 at 6:30 pm at BCEC’s Roby office. Three winners will be selected to win an all-expense paid 10-day trip to Washington, D.C. on the Government-in-Action Youth Tour in June 8-17, 2016.
You do not have to be a BCEC member to compete and win!
Each winner and one runner-up will also receive $1,500 scholarships.
Essays due January 28, 2016
for a chance to win a ticket for this adventure, which has been called the trip of a lifetime.
You may complete the entry form and submit your essay online!
BIG COUNTRY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP
– Two (2) scholarships of $4,000 each ($500 per semester for 8 semesters or 4 years) will be awarded. Applicant must reside with a parent or guardian who is a member of BCEC and must be a current year graduating senior.
Applications due January 29, 2016
.
TREWA (Texas Rural Electric Women’s Association) SCHOLARSHIP
– Fifteen (15) TREWA scholarships, of $1,500 each, will be awarded to TREWA members and their children. Applicants must also be a current member or an employee of a Texas electric cooperative (such as BCEC).
Applications must be postmarked by March 13, 2016
.
GOLDEN SPREAD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE DIRECTORS’ MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
- $2,000 payable $500 for each of four semesters through the sophomore year. The scholarship is available to an entering freshman college or university student who is a member, or spouse or child of a member, or child whose guardian is a member of a rural electric cooperative (BCEC), which is an owner (member) of Golden Spread Electric Cooperative.
Applications due March 15, 2016
.
More detailed information and applications are available at
bigcountry.coop
– click on the Scholarships link. Please contact Sarah McLen with any questions:
smclen@bigcountry.coop
or (325) 776-3803.