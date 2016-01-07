A Few Thoughts About the New Year

[Editor's Note: this article originally ran on December 31, 2010, to welcome in the 2011 New Year. This is an article we all need to read again, as Linda has always had a way with her sincere, encouragement to others. Linda passed away on January 6, 2016. Please continue to keep her family in your prayers.]It just wouldn’t be a New Year without quotes, wise, funny, and clever; observations of where we are, reflections of where we’ve been, and projections of where we’re going, as individuals, towns, businesses, nations etc. The thoughts about the New Year are some that have stood the test of time and have been written down and used over and over because of their validity. Many have taken the wise advice and some have not; however it is a good thing to at least once a year to remind ourselves of some basic truths that just might add some value to our lives and make the year ahead a better outcome than the one past.Their lives are sacred too, give generously of your undivided time, active listening, unfailing concern, and kind thoughtfulness;… count your blessings: think of as many as you can and write them down;… with time, energy, money, praise and encouragement;… don’t carry excessive baggage, slights, wrongs, worries, bitterness, resentment, losses, failures, injustices, grief: these things are useless burdens that blind one from seeing the possibilities that life holds .… under difficult circumstances, adjust your attitude: change of attitude leads to growth;… do more than exist, live! Give your best and give the most you can: never less than 110%;… continue to grow, no matter your age;… something new every day; create challenges for your mind, look for new things to do to make you think.enough happiness to be sweet, enough trials to be strong, enough success to be encouraged, enough failure to be humble;… it's good medicine! Laugh a lot, laugh deeply;He loves you, He will take care of you: He is your strength, He is your wisdom, and He is your grace.Take twelve fine full grown months; see that these are thoroughly free from old memories of bitterness, rancor and hate. Cleanse them completely from every clinging spite, pick off all specks of pettiness and littleness; in short, see that these months are freed from all the past…have them fresh and clean as when they first came from the great storehouse of Time.Cut these months into thirty or thirty- one equal parts. Do not attempt to make up the whole batch at one time (so many persons spoil the entire lot this way), but prepare one day at a time.Into each day, put equal parts of faith, patience, courage, work(some persons forget this ingredient and so spoil the flavor of the rest), hope, fidelity, liberality, kindness, prayer, meditation, rest (leaving this out is like leaving the oil out of the salad dressing-don’t do it), and one well selected resolution.Put in about one teaspoonful of good spirits, a dash of fun, a pinch of folly, a sprinkling of play, and a heaping cupful of good humor.