Haskell’s Rose

By Audra Arendall

Goodbye Haskell's pretty rose;

May you ever grow in our hearts.

Thank you for always being there for so many.

Each new day you always showed how much cared.

You were special to this town.

Your beautiful smile brightened up the darkest days

And even the greyest sky.

You lived life to the fullest,

And you loved this little town called Haskell.

Our friendship is forever!

Although you're away physically,

You will always be in our hearts.

Because now you belong to Heaven,

and the clouds spell out your name over Haskell.

Linda Lane-Bloise

August 11, 1940 ~ January 6, 2016

