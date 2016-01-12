Linda Lane-Bloise

Linda Muriel Lane-Bloise, 75, of Haskell, Texas, passed away on January 6, 2016, after a brief battle with lung cancer.Linda, was born in Haskell, Texas, on the 11th of August 1940. She was the older of two daughters of Robert Alfred “Shady” Lane and Frances Irene (Walling) Lane, and granddaughter of Edwin Lane and Marietta “Etta” (Canady) Lane Moore, and James Edgar “J.E.” Walling, Sr. and Frances Irene (Watson) Walling.Etta, who helped raise Linda and Suzanne, had survived the hurricane of 1900 in Galveston, tied together with her siblings to the roof of a barn by their father. Linda’s grandfather, J.E. served as the Haskell Tax Assessor and later County Treasurer. He was an inspiration to all as he went about his daily life of civic duties, farming and gardening as a double amputee.Linda was born shortly after her mother, Frances Lane, and aunt, Mattie Muriel Felker, opened their ladies’ clothing store, Lane-Felker. Over its 56 year span, Lane-Felker grew from a handful of dresses to a shop that Stanley Marcus of Neiman-Marcus viewed as his only competition in Texas, with a broad array of fashion lines and exceptional personal service.Linda attended Haskell schools, and served as Drum Majorette for the Haskell High School Band. Following her graduation in 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Chester Jones, and together they were parents of her three children. Raising her children was the joy of her life, and she always made sure that her children’s bake sale cakes were the tallest and their costumes were the brightest. She also loved to cook, and shared her love of cooking through teaching baking classes.In 1986, Linda married Eduardo Bloise at the home of her mother, Frances Lane. After running her own boutique and salon in Houston for several years, in 1998, Linda and Eduardo moved home to Haskell. Linda enthusiastically reconnected with old friends through reading groups, prayer groups and supporting the HHS homecomings. She also gave to her community through spending time at the nursing home with her and Eduardo’s Belgian Shepherd, Mimi, and also read to children participating in the library’s summer reading program.In 2010, Linda began reporting the local news for the Haskell Star and later added “Linda’s Heart of the Home: Table Talk,” where she shared her love of cooking by recounting family recipes together with a little local history. Her efforts supporting Haskell schools were recognized by Haskell CISD through their “Media Honor Roll Award.”Linda was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Eduardo Minotto Bloise; daughter Chelsea Lane Jones and spouse Diane Stevenson Jones of Orlando, Florida; daughter Jessica Rene Jones and spouse Kimberly Ann Shockley of Houston, Texas; son John David Jones and spouse Lisa Kelly Jones of Houston, Texas; step-daughter Janice Gloria Bloise; grandchildren Kirby Scott Jones, Mason Clark Jones, Connor Andrew Jones, Evan Michael Jones, Joseph Jeremy Bloise and Jaison Luke Bingham; and by her sister Suzanne Lane Starr and husband Robert of Abilene, Texas.A visitation will be held at the Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Ave D in Haskell, on Friday, January 15th from 6 until 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 10180 County Road 6010 in Rhineland, on Saturday, January 16th at 11 AM, with Father Angelo Consemino of St. George’s Catholic Church officiating, and will be followed by a reception in the Knights of Columbus Hall in Rhineland. She will be laid to rest with a private burial in Willow Cemetery, Haskell, Texas.