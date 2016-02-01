Two Stamford Newspapers Sponsor Meet the Candidates this Thursday

The Stamford Star and The New Stamford American will be sponsoring a candidate forum for the people running in the Jones County Sheriff Race. It will be February 4, 2016 at the Stamford VIP Center, 508 E. Gould St. There is no cost to attend the event. Candidate Meet and Greet will begin at 6:00 p.m. and attendees will have the option of writing questions for the candidates to answer at the forum. Candidates will only answer questions on cards, no questions will be taken from the audience. We ask that you use discretion when writing questions. Inappropriate questions will be thrown out.

