MY TIME WITH LINDA

By Cheyenne Bereuter (and Audra Arendall)

Last week our little newspaper family and the Haskell community suffered a devastating loss. Our own, beloved Linda Lane-Bloise, the face and voice of the Haskell Star, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 6, 2016 after a short battle with lung cancer.

To know her was to love her.... Linda was such a genuine person.

Linda had 75 beautiful years on this earth, and I was only privileged to get to know her these last 5 years. Often times when I needed an inspiring story done, I called on Linda for advice and guidance. This past week I've found myself wondering... How in the world was I going to write about the person who wrote so beautifully herself? But after much thought, I still wanted to share with you the memories we had together as a little newspaper family. I never looked at Linda as someone who worked for us, because she didn't; she was someone who worked with us..... and most importantly, she was part of our family.

Mid-summer of 2010, Audra Arendall and myself purchased the newspaper and just a few months later found ourselves looking for someone to work in the Haskell Star office. At that time Sally Rueffer was the Haskell Chamber of Commerce Director and she recommended Linda Lane-Bloise. She said that she would be the perfect fit for this job. And, was she ever right!

Linda was born in Haskell in 1940, attended Haskell schools, and served as Drum Majorette for the Might Indian Marching Band. After spending most of her adult life in Austin, Washington D.C., Houston, and San Francisco, Linda returned to the town she loved dearly, her hometown, Haskell. Linda began feature writing for the Haskell Star in September of 2010, and quickly captured the hearts of her readers, both near and far.

She was a talented feature writer. She took the time to interview and get to know people and tell their story. She always said the greatest gift anyone could give was their ear. Friends remember Linda for her compassion and her ability to listen and put people at ease, which served her well working at the newspaper. Her favorite thing to write was her "Heart of the Home: Table Talk" column that included a whimsical story, along with a recipe and picture. Most of her Heart of the Home articles included memories of her family, which were very dear to her heart.

One word... Flair....

Linda always had it. Every single time I saw her; she was dressed beautifully and had that signature red lipstick on, which accentuated her infectious smile. Whether I popped in for a visit at the office, or even at her home, she was always so inviting. Linda's interest in fashion came naturally, as she would jokingly say, she was practically born under the dress racks in Lane-Felker; the fashion store for women that her mother and aunt opened here in Haskell in 1940, just before Linda was born. Her mother worked almost until the day she delivered her. Linda would add that during the early forties, that was shocking to most people in Haskell. Lane-Felker stayed open for 56 years in Haskell. As a result of her beginnings, Linda grew up loving all things beautiful.

We had such a special bond, talking and emailing each other several times a day while getting the paper ready to go to press each week. She knew how to get me to smile, even on deadline days. She always sent flowers, a card, or sometimes a cake for special occasions like our birthdays. Often times she would asked about my eight-year-old son, Seth, who she got to see grow up quite a bit in the last 5 years. He always enjoyed spending time with Linda, Eduardo and their dogs.

Self taught - Linda had only learned to use a computer a handful of years before going to work for the Haskell Star. She often only used a computer to email her children, to work on her artwork and poems. She would always handwrite all of her articles before she typed them. You can imagine the surprised look on my face when she requested pencils and a pencil sharpener in her office. But I was happy to oblige.

One thing I always enjoyed listening to were the stories she shared about her and her husband's life together. They loved each other so much. He was always willing to help her out at the office whenever she needed him to. Linda found great joy in spending time with the ones she loved.

Outside of her family, work and faith, Linda loved cooking, photography and art. She shared her love for cooking in her Heart of the Home: Table Talk. She shared her photography and artwork on a website, on which she wrote, "My hope is that you will see in my creative work, the joy, love, and beauty that my heart holds and the timelessness of my heart’s delight."

We shared many laughs together and even some sad times over the years. She was so heartbroken when her dog passed away. Linda had her likes and her dislikes. She was so sincere, genuine, straightforward, and fun-loving. Some of the things I learned about Linda - she enjoyed her book reading club, she loved having lunch with her friends, she was not fond of "political" meetings but always attended them with a smile, her religion was important to her, she made the best pies and cakes, she loved her family, she loved to get her hair and nails done, she was crazy about her dogs, she kept her home beautiful, she loved being part of the Haskell Homecoming gathering, she loved children, she had a heart of gold, she loved her husband, she was not much of a morning person, she gave the best hugs, she gave great advice, she loved the holidays, she "loved" to overuse commas, the space bar, and "quotations," and most importantly, this week she taught me how to not take people or life for granted.

I never imagined that she wouldn't come back home from Houston when she left us two months ago. I never realized how true the saying was... Tomorrow is not promised. Don’t take today for granted.

And I'll end with the lyrics to Heaven Got Another Angel.....

Heaven got another angel the night you left this world behind, Heaven got a little better the day that it took you away from me, I'm missing you tonight, I'll see you again sometime, For now, I'll close my eyes, And dream of heaven tonight. I'm spending a little more time now with the things that mean a little bit more, I'm noticing the wonders of this world, I love with a little more hope now, I live with a little more peace, Cause I understand how precious life can be.

A visitation will be held for Linda Lane-Bloise at the Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Ave D in Haskell, on Friday, January 15th from 6 until 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 10180 County Road 6010 in Rhineland, on Saturday, January 16th at 11 AM, with Father Angelo Consemino of St. George’s Catholic Church officiating, and will be followed by a reception in the Knights of Columbus Hall in Rhineland. She will be laid to rest with a private burial in Willow Cemetery, Haskell, Texas.

