One Local Family Celebrates the Gift of Life this Holiday Season

By Audra Arendall

Christmas is celebrated by people all around the world. It's a time when family and friends come together and remember the good things they have, and most importantly, celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. People, and especially children, also enjoy Christmas as it's a time when you give and receive presents!

Christmas is also an opportunity to celebrate the bravery of our area’s organ and tissue donors and to inspire more people to say, "Yes," to donation. One local family is not only celebrating the birth of Jesus, but they are also celebrating the gift of life.

Just a little over a year ago, Stamford resident Charlene Kelley, who has battled with high blood pressure for seven years, received the devastating news that she was in stage 5 kidney failure. The kidneys — two bean-shaped organs located in the lower back — are the body’s filtration system, cleaning wastes and extra fluids from the body and producing and balancing chemicals that are necessary for the body to function.

Charlene's doctor explained in detail to her and her two daughters, Titania McGee and Teretta Downs, exactly what stage 5 kidney failure was - that Charlene's kidneys had lost nearly all their ability to do their job effectively, and eventually she would need dialysis or a kidney transplant in order to live.

Both of Charlene's daughters knew that they would do whatever they could to save the woman who gave birth to them, gave them life - because she means the world to them and to her four grandchildren. Both women began the organ donation testing process right away. Teretta was a perfect blood match, but because she has Multiple Sclerosis (MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body), she was not eligible to donate a kidney. Titania was not the perfect match for her mother, but she was a perfect match to donate.

The doctors offered Charlene several options. She could wait months or years for a cadaver (deceased donor) kidney, she could go on dialysis for the rest of her life, they could try to "trick" her body into accepting one of Titania's kidneys, OR she and Titania could take part in a kidney exchange program. The choice was made to take part in the kidney exchange program.

Titania started the process of preparing to donate a kidney at Texas Transplant Institute (TTI) right away. TTI in San Antonio has developed new opportunities for kidney patients like Charlene who would typically have to wait a long time for a kidney.

The decision for Titania to donate a kidney was a serious one for herself and the recipient. The key for the hospital was to educate her about organ donation and everything that was involved with this big decision. The donor evaluation consisted of lab work, diagnostic imaging and a psychosocial evaluation.

Ten months after finding out she was in stage 5 kidney failure doctors informed Charlene she would soon have to start dialysis, something that was in itself amazing. She had continued to work full-time as the Manager at Pizza Hut in Stamford, and had not needed dialysis yet.

Her daughter Titania said that throughout all of this, that their faith in God is what keeps them strong. She said she felt He was watching over and protecting her mother from the start. She also believes the power of prayer is so important, and she is very thankful for everyone who prayed for them and with them; because only a month after starting dialysis, the call came.

They had found a match for Charlene and they had found someone who needed Titania's donor kidney.

Charlene and both of her daughters traveled to San Antonio together. Eight surgeries would take place that day, with four people receiving kidneys and four giving the gift of life. Texas Transplant Institute at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital is the nation's largest Kidney Live Donor Transplant Program, in which incompatible donor and recipients pairs are matched with other incompatible pairs. Over 250 patients have benefited from this Kidney Live Donor Program to date, more than any other program in the nation. ( For more information see http://sahealth.com/service/kidney-transplant.)

Titania said she can remember every moment from the second they arrived in San Antonio on September 28, 2015, until she went back for surgery on September 30. The night before surgery, Charlene and both of her daughters stayed in a hotel room. Titania said she can remember her mom telling her that she didn't have to do it. But Titania was going to do it for her mom, no matter what. She let her faith in God guide her, and she knew that He was watching over her and her mother. She talked with a group of friends on the phone, and they all prayer together and it was a powerful one; it was one that brought so much peace to her.

Titania went back for surgery first and then later her mom Charlene went. While waiting, the anesthesiologist asked Titania if she wanted to hear any certain song, and she asked him to play, Hillsong Oceans. Listening to the words of the song you can see why she chose that song: I will call upon Your name. And keep my eyes above the waves. When oceans rise my soul will rest in your embrace. For I am Yours and You are mine. Your grace abounds in deepest waters. Your sovereign hand. Will be my guide. Where feet may fail and fear surrounds me. You've never failed and you won't start now. Even later Titania said her surgeon told her he felt power from the song.

All eight surgeries went well that day, and Charlene and Titania both started the journey of healing. Both of them said while the staff at the hospital was great, they were very thankful Teretta was able to care for both of them. Having MS she has her good days and her bad days, but thankfully she had good days while they were in San Antonio. Charlene spent several days in ICU and Titania only spent several days in the hospital. She had a few hard days, but she never once regretted her choice.

"Knowing that God had us covered and having my daughter Teretta there to take care of us meant the world to me," said Charlene. "Both of my daughters provided so much to me during this time."

I am sure this will come as no surprise to anyone who knows Charlene, but the moment she was able to make a phone call, she called Pizza Hut to see how things were going. She has worked for Pizza Hut for 25 years and it was not easy for her to be away.

Two and half weeks later, Charlene was headed back home to Stamford with a whole new chance at life.

Titania said she knows that their faith in God and the support from so many has brought them through all of this. She is very thankful for the prayers and kindness from LeeAnn Jennings all of the people that she works with at the Jones County Courthouse in Anson. She added that Carolyn Smith has been such a blessing to them and they are forever grateful for her friendship as well.

The Reed For Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization based out of California and founded by Robi Reed, VP of casting for BET, also stepped in to support them during their stay in San Antonio.

Titania's choice to become a living donor was a very rewarding experience. She gave the gift of life to someone she cares deeply about, her mother. Had it not been for her decision, Charlene could still be waiting for a kidney. When asked what lead her to make that decision, she quoted a Bible verse: Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee. Exodus 20:12

For more information on organ donation please visit www.organdonor.gov and if you would like to register with Donate Life Texas as an organ, eye and tissue donor visit www.donatelifetexas.org .

The Stamford and Haskell Star plans to bring you more stories about organ donation over the next year. If you or someone you know has been blessed by organ donation, please give Audra a call at 325-733-8895, we would love to share your story.

[Editor's note - Thankfully Charlene has insurance, but as we all know too well that insurance doesn't always cover the cost of everything. Most of Charlene's medications are very expensive and her insurance only covers so much. But no matter the cost, it is necessary for her to have them so her body does not reject her new kidney. Carolyn Smith is still taking monetary donations to help Charlene with these expenses. She can be reached at the Chamber of Commerce at 325-773-2411.]

