Attention Stamford Organizations

The Stamford Community United Fund Mission is to invest in programs and services that enhance the quality of life for Stamford's residents, promote the economic development and well-being of neighborhoods, support the learning and developmental needs of children, and help for the elderly and the underprivileged in Stamford. This fund is made possible because of the donations from people in our community.

Organizations in Stamford are who are eligible are invited to mail in a letter to serve as an application to receive funds from The Stamford Community United Fund. Each letter must be from an organization that promotes the economic development and well-being of neighborhoods and/or supports the learning and developmental needs of children and youth in Stamford and/or helps the elderly and/or the underprivileged in Stamford. The application letter must be postmarked by October 2, 2015 to P.O. Box 1, Stamford, Texas 79553. The letter must explain in detail what your organization does and what the funds will be used for. Each letter must be signed and dated. A submitted application does not guarantee funds. The board will make the final decision on who receives the money and the amount of money that each organization will receive based on their needs. After each application has been reviewed and the decision has been made, the organization will then receive a letter on whether or not their organization will be receiving money.

The Stamford Community United Fund is recognized officially by the Internal Revenue Service as charitable organization under Section 501c(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is tax exempt under that code.

