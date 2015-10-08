Transition at Stamford Health Clinic

October 8, 2015
Stamford Healthcare System (SHCS) is proud to announce that Dr. Doug Kruckner, M.D. has joined the medical staff and will begin seeing patients at Stamford Health Clinic on October 19, 2015. At the same time, SHCS regrets to announce that Dr. Leon Joplin, D.O. has resigned from his medical practice in Stamford effective December 15, 2015.
“I have enj
oyed my medical practice here in Stamford and I have come to love and appreciate the staff and patients of the area,” said Dr. Joplin. “The responsibilities of being the only physician in town have been very demanding, and I am looking forward to a slower pace in the future. I feel very confident in Dr. Kruckner’s abilities to care for the community of Stamford and feel like I am leaving our patients in very good hands.”
“Dr. Joplin has been an important part of Stamford Healthcare System for seven years and we are truly grateful for his dedication and service to our patients,” said Rick DeFoore, CEO of Stamford Healthcare System. “We appreciate Dr. Joplin staying until Dr. Kruckner settles into his new role.”
Stamford Health Clinic is committed to providing quality medical care. Patients of the clinic will remain patients of the clinic and will be seen by Dr. Kruckner and Nurse Practitioner Jamie Benham. To make an appointment, please call 325-773-5733.
The Stamford Walk-in Clinic is also available for those patients who do not have a medical provider. The clinic is located inside Stamford Memorial Hospital and is open Monday- Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed for lunch from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information, please call 325-773-4888.
Stamford Healthcare System is committed to CREATE-ing outstanding healthcare in Stamford and the surrounding area. The network of services includes Stamford Memorial Hospital, Stamford Health Clinic, Stamford Walk-in Clinic, Country Elegance and Stamford Health Club. For more information, please call 325-773-2725 or visit stamfordhosp.com.