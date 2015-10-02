Texas Cowboy Reunion Names New General Manager By: Audra Arendall

On September 22 the Texas Cowboy Reunion Rodeo named a new General Manger to succeed Gary Mathis, who has filled the role as General Manager and President for 25 years. Mathis will remain President but is retiring as GM and Matt Mueller, owner and operator of L&M Farms, will assume the General Manager role effective immediately.

Mueller has served as Arena Chairman for the TCR for the last 8 years. "Matt has been a dedicated chairman for me, his leadership in our community and his experience and positive energy will continue to move us (the TCR) into the future. We look forward to having him on board as the new General Manger,” said TCR President Gary Mathis.

Mueller's deep roots in Stamford, his solid business sense, along with his vision of how to help the TCR evolve and thrive in the years to come, will help drive the future success of the Texas Cowboy Reunion.

Mueller has grown up in Stamford and has been going to the rodeo all 42 years of his life. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1991 and is the son of Jerry and Glenda Mueller and the late Sandy Watts Mueller of Stamford. He and his wife, LeeAnn Mueller, have celebrated 21 years of marriage and they have gone to every Rodeo Parade and Performance together since she came to Stamford. She is employed at Stamford ISD as the Middle School and Elementary Counselor. They have two children: Josh (14) and Shandlee (12) Mueller.

Mueller has always been an asset to the community of Stamford. This is certainly not everything he has done, but just to give you an idea... He has overseen the Little League Baseball for many years and done an outstanding job. He recently built a new practice baseball field in memory of his grandfather, Eugene "Josh" Watts, who passed away in May of 2013. This field is not just any "normal" practice field, it is a top of the line practice baseball field. He also helps keep up with the maintenance on the High School Baseball field. He serves on several different boards including the Economic Development Corporation, Big Country Electric Co-Op, and Farmer's Co-Op Gin. He and his wife both have coached many youth sports teams in Stamford and he was also recently voted in as President of the Athletic Booster Club. Matt and his family are all active members at St. John's United Methodist Church. He spends most of his free time traveling to sporting events with his kids, who both excel in sports. Matt's hobbies including racing, working on his race car and flying his plane.

As Publicity Chairman, I think he will do great things for the rodeo. I can remember a few years ago when it had rained and rained just before the rodeo and the arena was a mess, Matt spent hours and hours working on it to get it in tip top shape for the rodeo performance, but I wasn't surprised because he puts his whole heart into anything he does, whether it be working on the arena or building something for the community, he doesn't ever do anything halfhearted.

"I know I have some big shoes to fill and I am honored to do so," Mueller said. "I look forward to working with a committed and dedicated group of Directors and Chairmen." So that he is able to focus on the day to day operations of the rodeo, Todd Harris will be filling the position of Arena Chairman.

The Texas Cowboy Reunion thanks everyone for their continued support and looks forward to seeing you at the 86th TCR, June 29-July 2.

