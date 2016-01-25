Texas Silver-Haired Legislature Sponsors Local Town Hall in Abilene





The 2 nd Biennial Intergenerational Town Hall Forum will be conducted on the ACU campus at the Hunter Welcome Center, Feb 4, 2016, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm to discuss concerns and aging issues affecting seniors. Registration begins at 9:30 am. The town hall is one of several being conducted throughout Texas by the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature. TSHL delegates of West Central Texas are conducting the Abilene forum in partnership with ACU Pruett Gerontology Center, ACU Foundation and WCT Area Agency on Aging. More than 80 students, current and retired faculty are participating with senior citizens, elected officials and delegates from several TSHL districts throughout Texas.



The event is sponsored by the Abilene Regional Medical Center Senior Circle, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, ACU Pruett Gerontology Center, ACU Foundation, West Central Texas Area Agency on Aging, Wesley Court and the TSHL Foundation.



Results will be considered by the 16 th Texas Silver-Haired Legislature Session, meeting at the State Capitol, April 4-8, 2016. TSHL members representing West Central Texas are Nancy Byler, TSHL Speaker of Brownwood, Walter Graham, Speaker Protem of Cisco, Chris Kyker, Speaker Emeritus of Abilene, Bruce Davis of Abilene, and Dolan Brinson of Rochester.



There is no charge for the event. Lunch will be provided, but reservations are required. For reservations: Call Linda Rutledge 325-428-4935 before February 1st