

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX— The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Thursday to hand down decisions on UIL rule violations by personnel and students related to the incident in which two students targeted an official during the football game on Sept. 4, 2015 between San Antonio Jay High School and Marble Falls High School.



The two San Antonio Jay students who targeted the official are suspended from all UIL activities for the 2015-2016 school year, which is the remainder of UIL eligibility for one student. The second student must appear before the committee to request that his UIL eligibility be reinstated in future years.



Former San Antonio Jay High School assistant coach Mack Breed was issued a suspension for the remainder of the 2015-2016 school year. In addition, Breed was issued a public reprimand and two years probation.



San Antonio Jay High School football coach Gary Gutierrez was issued a public reprimand and two years probation.



The Texas Association of Sports Officials is completing its investigation into the allegations of racial slurs made by the official, and the committee referred the results of this investigation to the UIL Sports Officials Committee. Robert Watts, the official targeted during the game, testified before the committee and denied using any racial slurs.

