Water Diverted from California Creek into Lake Stamford this week

California Creek Diversion project

By Cheyenne BereuterOver 3 inches rain fell during recent heavy rains just this past week here in Stamford. That's been a blessing to the city, but there's even better news than that.... Most of the 368 sq mi watershed for Lake Stamford also received heavy rainfall. And that brought the lake level up some, but it also brought the levels up in California Creek.The California Creek Diversion Dam pumps had not been used since 2003, remembers Mayor Johnny Anders. Then there was the flood in 2005, and the pumps weren't needed, and hadn't been used since 2003.The pumps at the diversion dam became unusable due to lack of use and maintenance over the years. The City Council moved forward within the last few years to get the pumps at the diversion dam repaired so they could be used when the rain came. Some questioned why the city was spending so much money during this drought when it seemed like there was no end in sight.Well, thanks to a forward thinking council and City Manager Alan Plumlee, the pumps were ready to go when the water flowing in California Creek rose to a level that the City of Stamford could divert from it into Lake Stamford on Monday, April 27, 2015. These pumps had never been used before. Two out of the three pumps were pumping 30,000 gallons of water a minute from the diversion dam on California Creek into Lake Stamford on Monday. From noon until 4:30 p.m. they added about one month's worth of water into Lake Stamford.Mayor Anders said he hopes the city will be pumping water for about 4 or 5 days into Lake Stamford. Once the water levels in California Creek start dropping, the city will not be able to pump anymore, so the city will take advantage of it while they can. On Tuesday, all three pumps were being used, which is capable of pumping 90,000 gallons per minute of water into Lake Stamford. The City of Stamford is allowed to divert 10,000 Acre Feet (AF) a year from California Creek. An AF is a little over 325,000 gallons.The Water Data for Texas website for Lake Stamford shows as of April 28, 2015 the lake is 14.4% full, water level is 1,401.55 ft., and at 15.25 ft. below the spillway. Just one week ago on April 21, 2015 it shows the lake at 10.4% full, water level 1,399.87 ft., and at 16.93 below the spillway.: At the height of the drought in 2000, a water diversion project on California Creek was built to divert future rainfall from the creek to Lake Stamford, in an effort to supplement the lake's primary inflow of Paint Creek. The project consisted of a channel dam, pump station and pipeline, and cost an estimated $6.3 million. California Creek runs from west of Hamlin to north of Corinth and Avoca, and then turns northeast and runs parallel to Lake Stamford at a distance of approximately 2.5 mi. California Creek does not flow directly into Lake Stamford, but meets with Paint Creek one mile downstream (east) of Stamford Dam. The drainage area for California Creek is 478 sq mi, which supplements Lake Stamford's watershed of 368 sq mi. Water is only diverted at sporadic intervals when there is sufficient flow in California Creek.